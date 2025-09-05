Next Article
Sun Pharma share price drops nearly 5% in 3 months
Sun Pharma isn't having the best time on the stock market right now.
As of September 5, 2025, its share price dropped to ₹1,582.3—down about 3.6% over the last month and nearly 5% in three months.
Even though there was a tiny bump yesterday, overall things haven't picked up for investors hoping for a turnaround.
Trading activity has slowed way down
Trading activity has slowed way down: only about 23 lakh shares changed hands recently, which is almost half of what's typical for the week.
Sun Pharma still has a hefty market cap at ₹3.8 lakh crore and sports a P/E ratio of 36.6 with earnings per share at ₹43.23—but right now, everyone's watching to see if things will bounce back or stay sluggish for a while longer.