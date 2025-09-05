Sun Pharma share price drops nearly 5% in 3 months

Trading activity has slowed way down

Trading activity has slowed way down: only about 23 lakh shares changed hands recently, which is almost half of what's typical for the week.

Sun Pharma still has a hefty market cap at ₹3.8 lakh crore and sports a P/E ratio of 36.6 with earnings per share at ₹43.23—but right now, everyone's watching to see if things will bounce back or stay sluggish for a while longer.