Adani Ports SEZ dips 4.37% in last 30 days
Adani Ports SEZ hasn't had the best month—its stock dropped 4.37% over the past 30 days, closing at ₹1,332.40 on September 4 and slipping to ₹1,328.2 on September 5.
The company is still massive, with a market cap of ₹2.87 lakh crore, but investors are definitely noticing the dip.
Trading volume dips a bit below average
Trading volume also dipped a bit below average at about 1.35 million shares recently (compared to the usual 1.53 million).
Over the last three months, returns have fallen by 7.52%.
With numbers like these, it's no surprise that investors are keeping a close eye on how things play out for Adani Ports SEZ this season.