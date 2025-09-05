Next Article
Apollo Hospitals shares gain 8% in a month: Check why
Apollo Hospitals's shares have jumped 8.1% in just the past month, closing at ₹7,736.00 this Friday.
Backed by solid financials—a market cap of ₹1.14 lakh crore and earnings of ₹109.43 per share—the stock's recent performance has definitely caught some attention.
Trading volume surges
Trading volume is up too, with 386,286 shares changing hands—well above the weekly average.
Over the last three months, Apollo has delivered a strong 15.24% return.