Apollo Hospitals shares gain 8% in a month: Check why

Apollo Hospitals's shares have jumped 8.1% in just the past month, closing at ₹7,736.00 this Friday.

Backed by solid financials—a market cap of ₹1.14 lakh crore and earnings of ₹109.43 per share—the stock's recent performance has definitely caught some attention.