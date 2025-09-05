UPL shares gain 13% in a month: Check stock's performance Business Sep 05, 2025

UPL's stock has been buzzing, jumping 13.17% in just the past month as of September 5, 2025.

Shares are now at ₹695.4, with a hefty market cap of ₹58,721.91 crore.

For those tracking the numbers, UPL's price-to-earnings ratio is 49.22 and earnings per share sit at 14.13—solid stats for anyone watching the markets.