UPL shares gain 13% in a month: Check stock's performance
UPL's stock has been buzzing, jumping 13.17% in just the past month as of September 5, 2025.
Shares are now at ₹695.4, with a hefty market cap of ₹58,721.91 crore.
For those tracking the numbers, UPL's price-to-earnings ratio is 49.22 and earnings per share sit at 14.13—solid stats for anyone watching the markets.
Stock's performance in the last session and past 3 months
UPL closed its latest session at ₹715.6, up by about 1%.
Trading volume was strong too—over two million shares changed hands that day, with weekly averages even higher at nearly four million shares.
Over the last three months, UPL delivered a steady return of 7.6%, showing consistent interest and positive momentum from investors lately.