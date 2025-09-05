Next Article
Asian Paints stock gains 4% in a month
Asian Paints has seen its stock price rise by 4.43% over the past month, reaching ₹2,568.6 as of September 5, 2025.
With a market cap of ₹2.46 lakh crore and earnings per share at ₹37.5, the company reports an earnings per share of ₹37.5.
Investor interest is up
Investor interest is up—trading volume hit 933,071 shares recently, well above the weekly average.
Even with some market ups and downs over three months, Asian Paints managed to stay steady with a small but positive return of 0.27%.