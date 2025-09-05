Asian Paints stock gains 4% in a month Business Sep 05, 2025

Asian Paints has seen its stock price rise by 4.43% over the past month, reaching ₹2,568.6 as of September 5, 2025.

With a market cap of ₹2.46 lakh crore and earnings per share at ₹37.5, the company reports an earnings per share of ₹37.5.