Hindalco's stock rises over 10% in September so far
Hindalco Industries just had a strong month, with its stock rising 10.37% and closing at ₹742.65 this Friday.
The company now boasts a market cap of ₹1,66,890 crore, and its solid financials—like a P/E ratio of 9.86 and EPS of 75.34—are catching investors' eyes.
Trading volumes well above weekly average
Trading activity has been lively, with nearly 38 lakh shares changing hands recently (well above the weekly average).
Even with a tiny dip at Friday's close, Hindalco is up more than 13% over the last three months.
Its six-month beta of 1.28 means it tends to move with the market—so for anyone looking for stocks that ride bullish trends, Hindalco is definitely on the radar right now.