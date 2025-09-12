Hindalco's stock rises over 10% in September so far

Trading volumes well above weekly average

Trading activity has been lively, with nearly 38 lakh shares changing hands recently (well above the weekly average).

Even with a tiny dip at Friday's close, Hindalco is up more than 13% over the last three months.

Its six-month beta of 1.28 means it tends to move with the market—so for anyone looking for stocks that ride bullish trends, Hindalco is definitely on the radar right now.