Hindustan Copper shares dip as investors cash out gains
Business
Hindustan Copper's stock slipped nearly 3% on Tuesday, with many investors choosing to lock in profits after a strong run.
The price dropped to ₹515 during the day but bounced back to ₹529.80 by mid-morning—ending down just 0.78%.
This move wasn't because of any bad news for the company, but more about traders reacting to recent market trends.
What's behind the dip?
The drop lines up with a global cool-off in copper prices, which slid over 1% as traders wrapped up the year and took profits.
Even so, Hindustan Copper has been on a roll lately—up 26% just this past week and almost 90% over six months.
With all these ups and downs, it's not surprising that some investors decided now was a good time to cash out before the new year.