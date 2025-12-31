Hindustan Copper shares dip as investors cash out gains

What's behind the dip?

The drop lines up with a global cool-off in copper prices, which slid over 1% as traders wrapped up the year and took profits.

Even so, Hindustan Copper has been on a roll lately—up 26% just this past week and almost 90% over six months.

With all these ups and downs, it's not surprising that some investors decided now was a good time to cash out before the new year.