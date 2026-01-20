Hindustan Zinc hits record profits as silver prices soar

Hindustan Zinc just posted its highest-ever quarterly profit—₹3,916 crore for the December 2025 quarter—thanks to booming silver prices and strong production. That's a 46% jump from last year, with revenue also up by 27%.

Why does this matter? If you're into stocks or just curious about big business moves, this is a solid example of how global trends can boost local companies.

Silver prices shot up by 74% year-on-year and Hindustan Zinc ramped up output, making the most of the moment.

What's behind the surge? Higher silver production (up 10% in one quarter) and super-low zinc production costs helped drive profits.

Plus, Hindustan Zinc turned its finances around—moving from net debt to having ₹329 crore in net cash—which sets them up well for future growth.