Hindustan Zinc hits record profits as silver prices soar
Hindustan Zinc just posted its highest-ever quarterly profit—₹3,916 crore for the December 2025 quarter—thanks to booming silver prices and strong production.
That's a 46% jump from last year, with revenue also up by 27%.
Why does this matter?
If you're into stocks or just curious about big business moves, this is a solid example of how global trends can boost local companies.
Silver prices shot up by 74% year-on-year and Hindustan Zinc ramped up output, making the most of the moment.
What's behind the surge?
Higher silver production (up 10% in one quarter) and super-low zinc production costs helped drive profits.
Plus, Hindustan Zinc turned its finances around—moving from net debt to having ₹329 crore in net cash—which sets them up well for future growth.
How did investors react?
The market noticed: shares jumped over 4% after results came out.
Over the past year, the stock has returned a whopping 42%, easily beating Nifty 50's 10%.
Investors seem pretty happy with where things are headed.