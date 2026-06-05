Hindustan Zinc launches HZL 2.0 to double capacity with ₹40,000-₹50,000cr
Hindustan Zinc is rolling out a big new plan called HZL 2.0 to double its refined metal capacity to 2 million tons per year and nearly double its revenue.
To make this happen, the company's board has greenlit a massive investment of ₹40,000-₹50,000 crore over the next five years.
Hindustan Zinc supports India's critical minerals
The company isn't just sticking with zinc and silver; it's branching out into rare earth elements and tungsten too.
Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar says they're focused on helping India become self-sufficient in critical minerals.
Hindustan Zinc also plans to grow its metal reserves from 13 million tons to 50 million tons, ensuring their mines stay productive for over 25 years.
Hindustan Zinc cuts production costs 9%
In fiscal 2026, Hindustan Zinc cut production costs by 9%, hitting a five-year low at $959 per ton.
They posted their highest return on capital in 18 years at 67% and generated ₹13,337 crore in free cash flow.
Investments in renewable energy and more domestic coal have helped them stay strong despite market ups and downs and supported resilience.