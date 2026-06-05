Hindustan Zinc launches HZL 2.0 to double capacity with ₹40,000-₹50,000cr

Hindustan Zinc supports India's critical minerals

The company isn't just sticking with zinc and silver; it's branching out into rare earth elements and tungsten too.

Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar says they're focused on helping India become self-sufficient in critical minerals.

Hindustan Zinc also plans to grow its metal reserves from 13 million tons to 50 million tons, ensuring their mines stay productive for over 25 years.