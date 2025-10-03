Hindustan Zinc's Q2 profit jumps 35% to ₹2,327 crore

Revenue up 22%; silver makes a comeback

Revenue rose 22% to ₹8,252 crore, thanks to better zinc prices globally and silver making a comeback. EBITDA margins also improved.

On the green front, Hindustan Zinc invested ₹327 crore in Serentica Renewables to help power its future with clean energy by 2027.

Meanwhile, the stock is up 11% this year—even if it's still below its 52-week high—reflecting optimism around these bold moves.