Tata Capital IPO to open on October 6
Tata Capital, the financial arm of Tata Group, is launching its IPO from October 6 to 8.
Shares are priced at ₹310-₹326 each, aiming to raise ₹15,512 crore—making it the largest Indian IPO this year.
Listing is expected on NSE and BSE by October 13.
Third-largest diversified finance company in India
Since starting out in 2007, Tata Capital has grown into India's third-largest diversified finance company.
As of June 2025, it manages loans worth ₹2.33 lakh crore, mainly serving retail customers and small businesses.
Most of its loans are secured or organically built—not acquired—and it offers everything from consumer loans to wealth management through brands like Tata Capital Housing Finance and Tata Securities.
Major anchor investors already locked in at top price band
Allotments will be finalized on October 9.
The IPO includes both new shares and an offer-for-sale from Tata Sons and International Finance Corporation, with major anchor investors already locked in at the top price band.