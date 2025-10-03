Tata Capital IPO to open on October 6

Third-largest diversified finance company in India

Since starting out in 2007, Tata Capital has grown into India's third-largest diversified finance company.

As of June 2025, it manages loans worth ₹2.33 lakh crore, mainly serving retail customers and small businesses.

Most of its loans are secured or organically built—not acquired—and it offers everything from consumer loans to wealth management through brands like Tata Capital Housing Finance and Tata Securities.