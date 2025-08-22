Holtec to set up 200 small modular reactors in India
Holtec International, a US-based energy company, is planning to build 200 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in India, according to CEO Kris Singh.
Shared by CEO Kris Singh on August 22, this move is set to boost India's nuclear energy game and deepen ties with the US—especially as global competition with China heats up.
What's the deal with these new reactors?
Holtec's SMR300 reactors generate 300 MW each and are designed for flexible use—think power near factories or even in deserts.
Two of these can deliver over 600 MW using only about 30 acres, which is way less land than traditional plants need.
Plus, Indian companies like Larsen & Toubro can start making them locally under strict safety rules.
It's all part of India's push for cleaner, more distributed energy that actually fits its real-world needs.