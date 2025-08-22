Holtec to set up 200 small modular reactors in India

What's the deal with these new reactors?

Holtec's SMR300 reactors generate 300 MW each and are designed for flexible use—think power near factories or even in deserts.

Two of these can deliver over 600 MW using only about 30 acres, which is way less land than traditional plants need.

Plus, Indian companies like Larsen & Toubro can start making them locally under strict safety rules.

It's all part of India's push for cleaner, more distributed energy that actually fits its real-world needs.