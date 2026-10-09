Home loan rates among banks span 7.15% to 14%
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Looking to buy a home or just curious about loan rates? Here's the latest:
Axis Bank's floating home loan rates are between 8.0% and 9.10%, while Bank of Baroda is offering even lower starting rates at 7.20% (up to 8.95%).
For loans under ₹30 lakh, Canara Bank ranges from 7.15% to 10%, and HDFC Bank goes from 7.75% all the way up to 13.20%.
If you're eyeing fixed rates, Axis Bank sits at a hefty 14%, with ICICI Bank offering between 8.90% and 11.20%.
Compare fixed and floating options
Fixed interest rates may be subject to revision after a specified tenure, depending on the bank's terms and conditions.
Floating rates, on the other hand, are offered in ranges.
It's worth thinking about which option fits your plans best before signing up!