Home loan rates among banks span 7.15% to 14%

Looking to buy a home or just curious about loan rates? Here's the latest:

Axis Bank's floating home loan rates are between 8.0% and 9.10%, while Bank of Baroda is offering even lower starting rates at 7.20% (up to 8.95%).

For loans under ₹30 lakh, Canara Bank ranges from 7.15% to 10%, and HDFC Bank goes from 7.75% all the way up to 13.20%.

If you're eyeing fixed rates, Axis Bank sits at a hefty 14%, with ICICI Bank offering between 8.90% and 11.20%.