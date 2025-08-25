Honor to start local manufacturing by November, eyeing 1% market

CKD approach for assembling phones

Honor will assemble phones using imported parts (that's the CKD approach), with four models already cleared by Indian regulators.

They've just launched the X9c and X7c, and more like the V3 and Magic 7 Pro are on the way.

After some delays, PSAV is now syncing Indian launches with global ones—so you can expect new Honor devices to launch in line with global timelines, all while supporting local manufacturing.