Honor to start local manufacturing by November, eyeing 1% market
Honor is gearing up to start making its smartphones right here in India by November 2025, teaming up with PSAV Global and other manufacturing partners.
The brand is eyeing a 1% market share in its first year, which could mean around ₹2,500 crore in revenue—a pretty bold move for their local manufacturing plans.
CKD approach for assembling phones
Honor will assemble phones using imported parts (that's the CKD approach), with four models already cleared by Indian regulators.
They've just launched the X9c and X7c, and more like the V3 and Magic 7 Pro are on the way.
After some delays, PSAV is now syncing Indian launches with global ones—so you can expect new Honor devices to launch in line with global timelines, all while supporting local manufacturing.