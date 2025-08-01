Next Article
How AI is helping big tech beat Wall Street expectations
Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft just posted earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations, all thanks to their big pushes into artificial intelligence.
Despite some pressure from US tariffs, these companies say AI is now a major force shaping both business and consumer tech.
As analyst Dan Ives put it, "AI's influence is only getting bigger."
Amazon saw profits jump 35%
Amazon saw profits jump 35% with help from its AI-powered cloud services (AWS), though some investors worry about future costs.
Microsoft's Azure kept its momentum going strong, while Meta's revenue climbed 22% year-over-year thanks to fresh AI features.
Apple also topped forecasts with solid iPhone sales—even as tariffs pushed up costs—and joined others in calling AI key to future growth.