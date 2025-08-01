Mankind Pharma shares gain 2% on strong revenue, profit growth

Revenue and net profit figures for FY25

Revenue saw a substantial increase since 2021, reaching ₹12,207 crore in FY25, while net profit climbed to ₹1,994 crore.

The company also announced a tax deduction on interim dividends and shared that its Chief Marketing Officer, Dr. Sanjay Koul, is stepping down from August 1.

All these moves appear to be boosting investor confidence in Mankind's future.

```