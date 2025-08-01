Next Article
Mankind Pharma shares gain 2% on strong revenue, profit growth
Mankind Pharma's shares rose over 2% on Friday morning after the company posted impressive financial performance.
The stock hit ₹2,623.40 per share, riding high on strong revenue and profit growth compared to a few years ago.
Revenue and net profit figures for FY25
Revenue saw a substantial increase since 2021, reaching ₹12,207 crore in FY25, while net profit climbed to ₹1,994 crore.
The company also announced a tax deduction on interim dividends and shared that its Chief Marketing Officer, Dr. Sanjay Koul, is stepping down from August 1.
All these moves appear to be boosting investor confidence in Mankind's future.
