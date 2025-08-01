HUL shares soar 4% on record profit, revenue

Record revenue and profit for HUL

For FY24-25, HUL's revenue grew to ₹63,121 crore and net profit climbed to ₹10,679 crore—both higher than last year. Earnings per share also ticked up.

In this quarter alone (April-June), revenue rose to ₹16,514 crore and profit hit ₹2,769 crore, keeping the momentum going strong.