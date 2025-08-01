Next Article
HUL shares soar 4% on record profit, revenue
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares shot up nearly 4% on Friday, reaching a record ₹2,619 and landing among the top Nifty 50 gainers.
The boost comes right after HUL posted impressive financial results for the year.
Record revenue and profit for HUL
For FY24-25, HUL's revenue grew to ₹63,121 crore and net profit climbed to ₹10,679 crore—both higher than last year. Earnings per share also ticked up.
In this quarter alone (April-June), revenue rose to ₹16,514 crore and profit hit ₹2,769 crore, keeping the momentum going strong.