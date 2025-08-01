Why Zydus Lifesciences's share price fell despite strong financials

Zydus just wrapped up FY25 with revenue up 19% to ₹23,241 crore and net profit rising 20% to ₹4,615 crore—pretty impressive numbers. Plus, their earnings per share climbed too. Still, the share price dipped, which might feel confusing if you're following the market.

What's dragging the stock down?

The fall seems tied to investors cashing out after a final dividend of ₹11/share was declared in May (with an ex-date in late July).

Many are also waiting for Zydus's tentatively approved Ibrutinib tablets to actually hit shelves, so there's some short-term caution despite the company's strong performance.