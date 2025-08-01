Fortis Healthcare hits new all-time high: What's driving the stock

The company's latest numbers

The company's latest numbers look pretty solid: revenue for March 2025 jumped to ₹2,007 crore from last year's ₹1,786 crore.

Net profit dipped a bit this quarter but annual profit actually grew to ₹798 crore from ₹636 crore last year.

Plus, earnings per share rose to ₹10.26—showing Fortis is managing its finances well and investors are feeling good about its future, even with some ups and downs along the way.