Fortis Healthcare hits new all-time high: What's driving the stock
Fortis Healthcare just hit a new all-time high on the stock market, touching ₹863.90 this Friday morning.
The stock is up slightly and getting attention thanks to a positive outlook from Moneycontrol and its inclusion in the Nifty Midcap 150 index—basically, it's getting noticed for strong market momentum.
The company's latest numbers
The company's latest numbers look pretty solid: revenue for March 2025 jumped to ₹2,007 crore from last year's ₹1,786 crore.
Net profit dipped a bit this quarter but annual profit actually grew to ₹798 crore from ₹636 crore last year.
Plus, earnings per share rose to ₹10.26—showing Fortis is managing its finances well and investors are feeling good about its future, even with some ups and downs along the way.