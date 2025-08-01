GE Vernova TD India shares soar on dividend announcement

Revenue and profit more than triple in FY25

The company's latest numbers look strong: revenue for the June quarter hit ₹1,330 crore (up from ₹958 crore last year), and net profit more than doubled to ₹291 crore.

For the full year, revenue climbed to ₹4,292 crore and net profit soared to ₹608 crore—over three times last year's figure—showing just how much momentum GE Vernova TD India has right now.