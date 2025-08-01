Next Article
GE Vernova TD India shares soar on dividend announcement
GE Vernova TD India's stock jumped 5% to ₹2,863.10 on Friday morning, giving a nice boost to the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index.
The excitement came right after the company announced a ₹5 per share final dividend, with the ex-date set as August 1, 2025.
Revenue and profit more than triple in FY25
The company's latest numbers look strong: revenue for the June quarter hit ₹1,330 crore (up from ₹958 crore last year), and net profit more than doubled to ₹291 crore.
For the full year, revenue climbed to ₹4,292 crore and net profit soared to ₹608 crore—over three times last year's figure—showing just how much momentum GE Vernova TD India has right now.