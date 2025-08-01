NMDC's stock jumps 2% on record quarterly profits

Annual revenue and profits

Looking at the bigger picture, NMDC's annual revenue grew to nearly ₹24,000 crore and profits reached over ₹6,500 crore this year—showing consistent progress.

The company sweetened things for shareholders with a final dividend and a proposed 2:1 bonus issue set for December 27.

Investor confidence is strong too; Moneycontrol's sentiment analysis suggests a bullish outlook this week.