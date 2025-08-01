Next Article
NMDC's stock jumps 2% on record quarterly profits
NMDC's stock jumped 2.19% on Friday morning, riding high on a solid quarterly report.
For Q4 FY25, the mining giant's revenue climbed to ₹7,004.59 crore and net profit hit ₹1,483.18 crore—both up from last year.
Earnings per share decreased to ₹1.68.
Annual revenue and profits
Looking at the bigger picture, NMDC's annual revenue grew to nearly ₹24,000 crore and profits reached over ₹6,500 crore this year—showing consistent progress.
The company sweetened things for shareholders with a final dividend and a proposed 2:1 bonus issue set for December 27.
Investor confidence is strong too; Moneycontrol's sentiment analysis suggests a bullish outlook this week.