Aurobindo Pharma slips 2% post-earnings—what's the trend

Despite the dip, Aurobindo just wrapped up a strong year: Q4 revenue jumped 9.39% to ₹8,382 crore and annual profit climbed 10.4% to ₹3,515 crore. Earnings per share also improved, showing steady growth.

Acquisition and restructuring highlight recent moves

The company recently expanded in the US by acquiring Lannett Company LLC and restructured its biologics business.

An August 5 earnings call could reveal more about what's next—and analysts like Moneycontrol still see long-term potential despite short-term price swings.