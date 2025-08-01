Tesla faces $345 million lawsuit over fatal crash
Tesla is in court over a 2019 crash in Key Largo, where a Model S using Enhanced Autopilot accelerated and hit a parked SUV.
The collision killed 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon and seriously injured her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo.
The victims' families are suing Tesla for $345 million, saying the car's Autopilot failed to spot the SUV and that Tesla oversold how safe the feature really was.
Tesla denies responsibility
Tesla denies responsibility, arguing drivers must stay alert even with Autopilot on—and notes that driver George McGee admitted he was distracted by his phone during the crash.
The trial, which started July 14, could set an important precedent for future cases about self-driving tech.
Jurors will hear evidence about what Tesla knew regarding Autopilot's flaws—so this case could shape how automakers talk about advanced driving features going forward.