Tesla faces $345 million lawsuit over fatal crash

Tesla denies responsibility, arguing drivers must stay alert even with Autopilot on—and notes that driver George McGee admitted he was distracted by his phone during the crash.

The trial, which started July 14, could set an important precedent for future cases about self-driving tech.

Jurors will hear evidence about what Tesla knew regarding Autopilot's flaws—so this case could shape how automakers talk about advanced driving features going forward.