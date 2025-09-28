How D2C brands are gearing up for the festive season
D2C brands like Snitch, DaMENSCH, and Clinikally are stepping up their game for this year's festive rush.
Snitch is working with more delivery partners to offer 60-minute order drops and expects Diwali orders to jump two to three times.
DaMENSCH has stocked up on bestsellers and stress-tested its website, aiming for a 30-35% sales boost.
Clinikally's logistics expansion and NEWME's event-driven strategy
Clinikally is expanding its logistics for faster 2-4 hours skincare deliveries—perfect for last-minute gifting. They're also rolling out special trial and gifting offers.
NEWME is prepping for a surge in Western wear demand after Diwali, thanks to events like Halloween.
Plus, a recent GST cut on apparel means brands like DaMENSCH can pass savings directly to shoppers—making festive shopping just a little sweeter this year.