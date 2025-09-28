How D2C brands are gearing up for the festive season Business Sep 28, 2025

D2C brands like Snitch, DaMENSCH, and Clinikally are stepping up their game for this year's festive rush.

Snitch is working with more delivery partners to offer 60-minute order drops and expects Diwali orders to jump two to three times.

DaMENSCH has stocked up on bestsellers and stress-tested its website, aiming for a 30-35% sales boost.