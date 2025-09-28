Record 25 IPOs in September; ₹69,500 crore H1 FY26 target Business Sep 28, 2025

India's IPO scene just had a major moment—₹69,533 crore are set to raise up to in the first half of FY26, up 35% from ₹51,390 crore in H1 FY25.

The real kicker? September saw 25 IPOs launch—the most in a single month since way back in January 1997.