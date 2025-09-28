Record 25 IPOs in September; ₹69,500 crore H1 FY26 target
India's IPO scene just had a major moment—₹69,533 crore are set to raise up to in the first half of FY26, up 35% from ₹51,390 crore in H1 FY25.
The real kicker? September saw 25 IPOs launch—the most in a single month since way back in January 1997.
HDB Financial leads ₹25,000 crore IPO rush
Big names like HDB Financial Services led with a massive ₹12,500 crore IPO, while plenty of smaller deals (₹100-500 crore each) kept things buzzing.
Average listing gains dropped to 11% this year from 22% after last year's September peak, but some standouts—like Urban Company and Aditya Infotech—still scored impressive first-day pops between 47% and 67%.
What's next for the IPO market?
The momentum isn't slowing down: Tata Capital (₹17,200 crore), LG Electronics (₹15,000 crore), and Groww (₹7,000 crore) are all set for October launches.
Experts say valuations are more grounded now and the pipeline looks strong as more companies prep to go public soon.