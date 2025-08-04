How global FMCG brands are faring in India this year
India's fast-moving consumer goods scene has been a mixed bag this year. Unpredictable weather—think early rains and a short summer—slowed down demand for things like cold drinks.
But not everyone's feeling the pinch: L'Oreal saw its India sales jump 12%, with big plans to ramp up local production, while Mondelez (the folks behind Cadbury) credited India for helping them score major market share wins.
Steadying the ship
Unilever managed to steady its numbers after a rough patch, but Colgate-Palmolive admitted urban shoppers weren't biting as much—though they're hopeful that new products and online sales will turn things around (they did grab more market share).
Coca-Cola took a hit from the weird weather and global tensions but says they're still betting on India's long-term potential.
Why this story matters to you
If you're curious about how global brands are navigating real-world challenges in India—or just want to know why your favorite snacks or drinks might be missing from shelves—this is the kind of business story that actually connects to everyday life.