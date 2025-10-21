How quick commerce changed the game for D2C brands this Diwali Business Oct 21, 2025

This Diwali, India's D2C brands broke their own sales records, with numbers doubling or even tripling compared to last year.

What made the difference? Quick commerce apps like Blinkit and Zepto made it super easy for people to send last-minute gifts and grab festive essentials on the fly, while traditional e-commerce focused on bigger, planned baskets.