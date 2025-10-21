How quick commerce changed the game for D2C brands this Diwali
This Diwali, India's D2C brands broke their own sales records, with numbers doubling or even tripling compared to last year.
What made the difference? Quick commerce apps like Blinkit and Zepto made it super easy for people to send last-minute gifts and grab festive essentials on the fly, while traditional e-commerce focused on bigger, planned baskets.
Brands got smarter about restocking
During the final week, orders on quick commerce platforms jumped 3-5x, especially for gifts, puja items, and decor.
Brands kept up by spreading out their stock, using AI for smarter restocking, and keeping warehouses open longer—meaning fewer stockouts and speedier deliveries when it mattered most.
Brands went all out to reach impulse shoppers
D2C brands boosted their marketing budgets by up to 30% over last year, with a clear focus on reaching impulse shoppers through quick commerce.
Early planning with Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto led to curated storefronts and smoother payouts, all backed by better tech and inventory management to handle the festive rush.