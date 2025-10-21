TSMC announces new chip plant in Taichung, Taiwan Business Oct 21, 2025

TSMC just announced it's building a massive new chip plant—Fab 25—in Taichung, set to break ground at the end of 2024 or soon after October 2024.

They're investing a whopping $49 billion, aiming to start mass production in the second half of 2028.

The project is expected to create up to 10,000 jobs and generate about US$16.5 billion in annual value.