TSMC announces new chip plant in Taichung, Taiwan
Business
TSMC just announced it's building a massive new chip plant—Fab 25—in Taichung, set to break ground at the end of 2024 or soon after October 2024.
They're investing a whopping $49 billion, aiming to start mass production in the second half of 2028.
The project is expected to create up to 10,000 jobs and generate about US$16.5 billion in annual value.
New A14 process to boost chip performance and efficiency
This isn't just another tech upgrade. The new A14 process will make chips faster and more energy-efficient, using cutting-edge transistor tech.
It's part of TSMC's bigger plan to keep Taiwan at the heart of the global chip game, and with strong local support, it's a big win for both tech innovation and Taiwan's economy.