Ola Electric CEO booked over employee's suicide

₹17.46 lakh payment to Aravind's account

Ola Electric has challenged the FIR in court, saying Aravind never raised any formal complaints or spoke directly with top management.

The Karnataka High Court has given temporary protection to the company and its executives while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Aravind's family is questioning a ₹17.46 lakh payment made by Ola Electric to his account just days after his death, calling it suspicious.

The police are still looking into all the allegations, and the case is under judicial review.