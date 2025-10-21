Ola Electric CEO booked over employee's suicide
Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and other top officials have been booked after the suicide of 38-year-old employee K Aravind in late September 2025.
Aravind's brother filed a police complaint, saying the company mentally harassed Aravind and withheld his salary.
A 28-page handwritten note left by Aravind accused Aggarwal and another senior official of creating a high-pressure environment characterized by extreme workplace stress and repeated humiliation and not paying salaries on time.
₹17.46 lakh payment to Aravind's account
Ola Electric has challenged the FIR in court, saying Aravind never raised any formal complaints or spoke directly with top management.
The Karnataka High Court has given temporary protection to the company and its executives while the investigation continues.
Meanwhile, Aravind's family is questioning a ₹17.46 lakh payment made by Ola Electric to his account just days after his death, calling it suspicious.
The police are still looking into all the allegations, and the case is under judicial review.