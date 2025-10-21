Nexos.ai raises $35 million to help companies use AI safely
Nexos.ai, an AI platform based in Vilnius, just raised €30 million ($35 million) in Series A funding—led by Index Ventures and Evantic Capital at a €300 million valuation.
The new funds will help Nexos.ai grow across Europe and North America, especially for companies that care about data privacy and want smarter ways to use AI.
Bringing AI to the enterprise
Nexos.ai brings together over 200 large language models (think OpenAI, Google, Meta) into one easy-to-manage platform for businesses.
Their tools let companies control who uses what, keep data secure, and save money with smart features like model routing, load balancing, advanced caching, and filters to prevent leaks.
What's next for Nexos.ai?
Right now, Nexos.ai runs 50-60 product demos every week and expects to employ 100 people by its first anniversary.
They're already working with international clients—including Hostinger—where their AI tools have boosted efficiency.
Up next: more support for private models and deeper integration into how big companies work.