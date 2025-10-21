Nexos.ai raises $35 million to help companies use AI safely Business Oct 21, 2025

Nexos.ai, an AI platform based in Vilnius, just raised €30 million ($35 million) in Series A funding—led by Index Ventures and Evantic Capital at a €300 million valuation.

The new funds will help Nexos.ai grow across Europe and North America, especially for companies that care about data privacy and want smarter ways to use AI.