Trump threatens 155% tariffs on China

US President Donald Trump has warned that he may impose tariffs as high as 155% on Chinese goods from November 1, if a trade deal is not finalized. The warning was issued during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House . Despite the tough stance, Trump remained optimistic about reaching a fair and beneficial trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping .

Trade optimism Trump optimistic about reaching fair trade deal with Xi Trump said that China has been "very respectful" and is already paying "tremendous amounts of money" in tariffs. He also expressed confidence in securing a fair trade deal with Xi after their upcoming meeting in South Korea. The US President emphasized the importance of these talks for a healthy US-China relationship.

Tariff escalation 100% tariff on Chinese imports announced earlier Earlier this month, Trump announced an additional 100% tariff on top of existing duties and export controls on all critical software starting November 1. The decision came after China's move to impose export restrictions on rare earths essential for high-tech goods and defense systems. "These export controls affect virtually every product China makes and some products they don't. This is unheard of in international trade," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trade tensions Tariff threat not proper way to engage with China: Beijing In response to Trump's comments, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that threatening tariffs was "not the proper way to engage with China." Meanwhile, China has tightened export controls on rare earths and other materials used in electronics and renewable energy, citing national security concerns. The restrictions are expected to further strain global supply chains.