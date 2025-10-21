Google v/s Epic: Play-Store changes now effective from October 29 

Impact analysis

Extension gives Google time to comply with injunction

The extension means that Google now has until October 29 to comply with the court's order. The original deadline was set for October 22. The injunction requires Google to stop mandating developers to use Google Play Billing and allow them to set their own prices, as well as permit developers to steer users to out-of-app payments without fees. This comes after Epic Games's repeated victories in the ongoing legal battle against Google over its app store policies.