Convertible bonds in India: All about this investment option

Convertible bonds are becoming an increasingly popular investment option in India. They give the best of both worlds, the safety of bonds and the potential for equity-like returns. As an investor, knowing how to invest in these instruments can be beneficial. Here's a look at some key insights into investing in convertible bonds in India, and how you can make the most of this financial instrument.

#1 Understanding convertible bonds Convertible bonds are hybrid securities that can be converted into a predetermined number of shares of the issuing company. They provide fixed interest payments until maturity, and the option to convert into equity, giving investors the potential for capital appreciation. These bonds are less risky than equities as they provide fixed income until conversion.

#2 Evaluating credit risk When investing in convertible bonds, it is important to evaluate the credit risk of the issuing company. A company's credit rating will give you an idea of its ability to pay interest and principal on time. Higher-rated companies tend to be safer but may offer lower returns. Investors should balance risk and return by looking at financial statements and market position.

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#3 Analyzing conversion features The conversion features of a bond are critical to its value. The conversion ratio determines how many shares an investor gets upon conversion, while the conversion price is the share price at which this takes place. These factors affect potential returns if the company's stock performs well. Understanding these features helps investors make informed decisions about when or if to convert their bonds.

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