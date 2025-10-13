HSBC's new platform simplifies payment acceptance for e-commerce merchants
HSBC India just rolled out Digital Merchant Services (DMS), a new platform designed to make life easier for e-commerce businesses.
With DMS, merchants can accept payments from Mastercard, Visa, RuPay, UPI, and net banking—all through a single contract and interface.
No more juggling multiple vendors or complicated payment reports.
DMS aims to streamline operations and reduce merchant hassles
India's e-commerce market is set to hit $550 billion by 2035, so smoother transactions are a big deal.
DMS aims to boost efficiency and cut down on operational headaches for merchants.
Early adopter Mahanagar Gas Limited is already on board for quicker bill payments.
As Ajay Sharma from HSBC puts it, the launch is a "pivotal step in our journey toward creating a comprehensive and resilient payments infrastructure," highlighting the bank's push toward innovation.