HSBC's new platform simplifies payment acceptance for e-commerce merchants

DMS aims to streamline operations and reduce merchant hassles

India's e-commerce market is set to hit $550 billion by 2035, so smoother transactions are a big deal.

DMS aims to boost efficiency and cut down on operational headaches for merchants.

Early adopter Mahanagar Gas Limited is already on board for quicker bill payments.

As Ajay Sharma from HSBC puts it, the launch is a "pivotal step in our journey toward creating a comprehensive and resilient payments infrastructure," highlighting the bank's push toward innovation.