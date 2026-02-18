HUL invests ₹2,000cr in beauty, home care liquids production

This investment matches HUL's "fewer, bigger bets" strategy—basically, going all-in on what's working. The new facilities will help them keep up with online shopping trends and quick delivery platforms.

Focus on renewable energy and digital upgrades

The upcoming plants are targeting operations fully powered by renewable energy.

With advanced automation and digital upgrades, HUL wants to make its supply chain faster and more flexible for changing tastes.

As CEO Priya Nair puts it, this is about building a "resilient, technology-enabled supply chain" that truly delivers for today's consumers.