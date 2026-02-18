HUL invests ₹2,000cr in beauty, home care liquids production
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is putting ₹2,000 crore into ramping up its premium beauty and home care liquids production over the next two years.
This big move is all about focusing on fast-growing, high-margin products as everyday essentials face tougher times with rising prices and shifting urban demand.
Aligning with HUL's 'fewer, bigger bets' strategy
This investment matches HUL's "fewer, bigger bets" strategy—basically, going all-in on what's working.
The new facilities will help them keep up with online shopping trends and quick delivery platforms.
Focus on renewable energy and digital upgrades
The upcoming plants are targeting operations fully powered by renewable energy.
With advanced automation and digital upgrades, HUL wants to make its supply chain faster and more flexible for changing tastes.
As CEO Priya Nair puts it, this is about building a "resilient, technology-enabled supply chain" that truly delivers for today's consumers.