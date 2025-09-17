HUL shares dip 2.3% this past week
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) shares dipped 2.3% this past week, cooling off after a solid three-month rally of nearly 11%.
The stock closed at ₹2,581 on September 16, with recent trading volumes falling below the weekly average, suggesting a slowdown in momentum.
Stock seen as a stable pick in the market
HUL is seen as a stable pick in the market—its beta is just 0.43, meaning it doesn't swing wildly like some other stocks.
But with its price now over 12 times its book value and a high P/E ratio of 56, investors are paying up for its reputation and steady sales rather than fast growth.
Recent gains may have led to some profit-taking as the excitement faded.
HUL's sales growth has been modest at under 10% over five years, so there isn't much buzz about big future jumps.
For now, it seems people are watching trading activity and valuations closely to see where it heads next.