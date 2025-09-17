Next Article
IndusInd Bank's stock rises 8.86% in 3 months
IndusInd Bank's stock ticked up by 1.3% over the past week, landing at ₹742.25 as of 08:42am IST, September 17, 2025.
Trading activity stayed strong with nearly 29 lakh shares changing hands, although this was below the 7-day average of 3,607,325 shares.
Stock's performance and key financial ratios
While the stock dipped slightly by 1.8% on the last trading day, it's still up an impressive 8.86% over three months—a sign of solid momentum but also higher risk, since its volatility (beta) is on the higher side at 1.8256.
For those curious about value: IndusInd's price-to-earnings ratio sits at 57.32 with earnings per share of ₹12.95—numbers that help investors weigh if it's worth jumping in or waiting for a better deal down the line.