Cipla shares gain for 3rd consecutive day: Check price movement
Cipla's stock has been quietly climbing, closing yesterday at ₹1,548.30 with a small but steady 0.69% bump.
Over the past week, it's up 0.48%, and its six-month beta of 0.551 suggests it doesn't get shaken easily by market swings—pretty reassuring for anyone who likes stability.
A look at the stock's key metrics
As of Wednesday morning, Cipla shares are trading at ₹1,559 with a hefty market cap of ₹1,25,935 crore.
Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 23.35 and earnings per share are 66.76—solid numbers that show the company's financial health is strong.
Plus, a three-month return of 2.1% hints that investors are still paying close attention to this steady performer.