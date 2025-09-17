Cipla shares gain for 3rd consecutive day: Check price movement

A look at the stock's key metrics

As of Wednesday morning, Cipla shares are trading at ₹1,559 with a hefty market cap of ₹1,25,935 crore.

Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 23.35 and earnings per share are 66.76—solid numbers that show the company's financial health is strong.

Plus, a three-month return of 2.1% hints that investors are still paying close attention to this steady performer.