HUL's share price dips despite strong Q1 numbers Business Sep 02, 2025

Hindustan Unilever's stock dipped 0.39% to ₹2,649.50 in the previous session, despite the company posting solid numbers for April-June 2025.

Revenue climbed to ₹16,514 crore (up 5.38% from last quarter) and net profit hit ₹2,769 crore (an 11.83% jump).

So, while the market was a bit shaky on the share price, the business itself is looking strong.