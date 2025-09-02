Next Article
HUL's share price dips despite strong Q1 numbers
Hindustan Unilever's stock dipped 0.39% to ₹2,649.50 in the previous session, despite the company posting solid numbers for April-June 2025.
Revenue climbed to ₹16,514 crore (up 5.38% from last quarter) and net profit hit ₹2,769 crore (an 11.83% jump).
So, while the market was a bit shaky on the share price, the business itself is looking strong.
Changes at the top
Big changes are happening at the top—the company issued a Postal Ballot Notice for the appointment of Priya Nair as Managing Director and CEO on August 28.
For shareholders, there's good news too: a final dividend of ₹24 per share was declared (effective date June 23), along with earlier payouts of ₹19 and a special ₹10 per share last November.