Next Article
Trump's tariffs could reach US Supreme Court
The US Supreme Court may soon be asked to weigh in on Donald Trump's global tariffs, which he put in place during his presidency under a "national security emergency."
These tariffs hit goods from almost every country and were recently struck down by an appeals court.
Now, Trump has until mid-October to appeal, and his team is optimistic since the Supreme Court leans conservative.
Case's significance
At the heart of the case: whether presidents can use emergency powers to set broad trade rules.
Critics say Trump's move stretched the law too far, while supporters argue it was necessary.
However the court decides, it could set new limits—or open doors—for how much power presidents have over trade in future emergencies.