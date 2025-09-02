Why Sun Pharma's stock fell nearly 2% on Monday

In numbers: Reported profits down due to 1-time charges

If you're tracking major Indian companies or thinking about investing, here's the scoop:

Sun Pharma's overall business is still growing—sales jumped 10% and adjusted profits rose too. But certain one-time charges and transitional costs led to a reported profit drop this quarter.

Even so, for the last financial year (ending March 2025), revenue climbed over 8%, net profit was up nearly 14%, and earnings per share improved.

The company also paid out dividends and has a record of rewarding shareholders—but recent market negativity seems to be weighing down the share price for now.