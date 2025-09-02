Goel Construction's ₹99.77cr IPO opens today: Key details
Goel Construction is opening its IPO on September 2 to raise ₹99.77 crore.
Shares are priced at ₹249-262 each, with the offer closing on September 4 and listing expected on BSE SME by September 10.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹80.81 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹18.96 crore by promoters.
What does Goel Construction do?
Started in 1997, Goel Construction handles big civil and structural projects—think cement plants, power stations, steel, pharma units, dairies, hospitals, and institutional projects.
They've wrapped up 19 major projects worth over ₹1,100 crore so far and still have 14 ongoing jobs in their pipeline as of June 2025.
To keep things moving fast on site, they own over 200 machines like tower cranes and batching plants.
Financials and use of funds
The company saw solid growth in FY25: revenue jumped 53% to ₹594 crore and profit after tax surged 69% to ₹38 crore compared to last year.
Money raised from the IPO will help buy new equipment (₹41.74 crore), pay down debt (₹23 crore), and cover general business needs.
For retail investors eyeing a quick flip—the gray market suggests shares could list at a nice premium around ₹310-315 each.