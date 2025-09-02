Goel Construction's ₹99.77cr IPO opens today: Key details

What does Goel Construction do?

Started in 1997, Goel Construction handles big civil and structural projects—think cement plants, power stations, steel, pharma units, dairies, hospitals, and institutional projects.

They've wrapped up 19 major projects worth over ₹1,100 crore so far and still have 14 ongoing jobs in their pipeline as of June 2025.

To keep things moving fast on site, they own over 200 machines like tower cranes and batching plants.