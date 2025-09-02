Oil prices surge as Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities

With Brent crude nearing $68.30 and US WTI at $65, the market is clearly on edge. The ongoing war and stalled peace talks are making things tense for global energy supplies. Plus, big players like China and India are still buying Russian oil—India despite new US tariffs—adding to the drama.

OPEC+ meeting on September 7 to address production adjustments

All eyes are now on the OPEC+ meeting set for September 7, where leaders might tweak production plans in response to these new risks—and a possible global surplus predicted by US analysts.

If you care about gas prices or how world politics mess with your wallet, this is one to watch.