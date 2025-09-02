LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Nestle sacks CEO over 'romantic relationship' with employee
Summarize
Nestle sacks CEO over 'romantic relationship' with employee
Laurent Freixe had been with Nestle for 40 years, having taken over as CEO in 2024

Nestle sacks CEO over 'romantic relationship' with employee

By Mudit Dube
Sep 02, 2025
07:47 am
What's the story

Swiss food giant Nestle has announced the dismissal of its CEO, Laurent Freixe, over a breach of conduct. The company said Freixe's termination was effective immediately after an investigation led by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla. The probe found that he had failed to disclose a "romantic relationship" with a "direct subordinate," which breached the company's code of business conduct.

Leadership transition

Philipp Navratil appointed as new CEO

Following Freixe's dismissal, Nestle has appointed Philipp Navratil as the new CEO. Navratil, a company veteran who previously headed the Nespresso coffee unit, will take over immediately. The decision comes amid a challenging consumer environment and US trade tariffs.

Whistleblower alert

Investigation launched after whistleblower report

The investigation into Freixe was launched after a report was submitted via Nestle's whistleblowing channel. The inquiry found that the relationship in question involved an employee who wasn't part of the executive board and represented a conflict of interest. A Nestle spokesperson said, "We acted at all times in line with best practice corporate governance." "Today's decision shows that we are taking allegations and investigations seriously," the spokesperson added.

Tenure details

Freixe won't receive exit package

Freixe had been with Nestle for 40 years, having taken over as CEO in September last year. The company has confirmed that he will not be receiving an exit package following his dismissal. The conduct of top management has come under scrutiny in recent months, especially after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned in July after being filmed embracing his colleague at a Coldplay concert.