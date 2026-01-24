'Humans will remain in loop': Cognizant's Surya Gummadi on AI Business Jan 24, 2026

Cognizant's Surya Gummadi says humans will remain 'in the loop' and continue to play a key role even as AI agents increase in number.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he shared that people will still be needed to build trust, handle governance, and train smart AI systems.

He said one could look at it that way, comparing human roles in AI to mentors guiding learning.