Hy-Tech Engineers IPO closes today as GMP surges to 85%
What's the story
The final day of bidding for the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO has arrived, with investor interest remaining strong. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a potential 85% premium over the issue price, reflecting bullish sentiment ahead of the company's stock market debut. As of this writing, the IPO had been subscribed by a whopping 157 times against a total issue size of 1.8 crore shares.
Investor participation
Retail investors have led the demand
Retail investors have led the demand for the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO, with their portion subscribed 142 times against 92.01 lakh shares reserved for them.
The ₹135.73 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.13 crore shares worth ₹60 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.43 crore shares worth ₹75.73 crore at an upper price band of ₹53 per share, implying a market capitalization of approximately ₹5,027 million post-issue.
Key dates
Key details about the issue
The allotment for the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO is likely to be finalized on August 28, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on September 1.
New Berry Capitals Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for this issue, with Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acting as registrar.
The company raised ₹40.72 crore from anchor investors on August 21, ahead of its public offering closing today.
Company profile
Strong financial performance in FY26
Hy-Tech Engineers reported a strong financial performance in FY26, with total income increasing by 16% to ₹193.44 crore, compared with ₹166.71 crore in FY25.
The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and supplying hydraulic fittings for industrial applications.
It follows a B2B model serving OEMs and industrial customers across domestic and international markets through direct sales and distribution partners.