Hy-Tech Engineers IPO closes today as GMP surges to 85%

The allotment for the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO is likely to be finalized on August 28, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on September 1.

New Berry Capitals Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for this issue, with Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acting as registrar.

The company raised ₹40.72 crore from anchor investors on August 21, ahead of its public offering closing today.