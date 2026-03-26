Hybrid work is the dream for many Indians: Study
Business
A new report from Great Place To Work India says 63% of Indian employees are now working on site, so, yes, the office is definitely back.
But if people had a choice, nearly four in 10 would actually go for a hybrid setup that mixes office and remote work.
Key findings of the report
The study found that while nearly half of employees reported their employer decides where they work, a lot of employees want flexible options.
Manufacturing and production report over 71% on-site; healthcare shows a strong office-based pattern (percentage not specified), but even there, folks are looking for some balance.
It's clear: India's work culture is shifting toward flexibility and blending in-person with remote days.