Hyderabad BRICS Business Summit advances MSMEs access to global markets Business Apr 30, 2026

The India BRICS Business Summit in Hyderabad is all about helping India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) connect with global markets.

The summit backed the BRICS Entrepreneurs Alliance's mission to unite MSMEs worldwide, and the Hyderabad Declaration set out fresh plans for growth and collaboration across the BRICS-plus countries.