Hyderabad BRICS Business Summit advances MSMEs access to global markets
Business
The India BRICS Business Summit in Hyderabad is all about helping India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) connect with global markets.
The summit backed the BRICS Entrepreneurs Alliance's mission to unite MSMEs worldwide, and the Hyderabad Declaration set out fresh plans for growth and collaboration across the BRICS-plus countries.
Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal to lead BEA
Dr. Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal will lead the BEA Global Forum for 2026-27, highlighting India's growing influence in the group.
Looking ahead, a big BEA Global Summit is coming to India in November 2026 to boost international partnerships.
Plus, BEA India plans to host a series of business summits across the country to promote entrepreneurship and global market access.