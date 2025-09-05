HyTech Engineers files for ₹70 crore IPO: Details here Business Sep 05, 2025

HyTech Engineers, known for making hydraulic fittings used across industries, recently filed for an IPO with SEBI.

They're looking to raise ₹70 crore through new shares, while promoters will sell 1.19 crore existing shares.

The money will help them expand factories in Kavathe, Shirwal, and Pithampur, pay off some debt, and cover general business needs.