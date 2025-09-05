LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Musk snubbed? Trump's tech dinner proves once-close ally is out
Summarize
Musk snubbed? Trump's tech dinner proves once-close ally is out
Musk was invited to the dinner but did not attend

Musk snubbed? Trump's tech dinner proves once-close ally is out

By Mudit Dube
Sep 05, 2025
01:06 pm
What's the story

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was notably absent from a recent White House dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump. The event brought together top executives from major US tech companies such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft's cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and OpenAI's Sam Altman. Despite being invited to the dinner in the state dining room of the White House on Thursday night, Musk couldn't make it.

Relationship shift

Musk's social media posts during the dinner

Musk's absence from the dinner marks a major change from his once-close relationship with Trump. Just months ago, Musk was a regular presence at such events, often seen sitting next to Trump. This time, Zuckerberg sat on Trump's right, while First Lady Melania Trump occupied the chair on his left. Musk said he'd send a representative and spent the day posting about immigration and trans issues on X.

Divide deepens

Growing rift between Musk and Trump

Musk's absence from the dinner, even if by choice, underscores a growing rift between him and Trump. This comes after their very public fallout earlier this year. Musk had opposed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which led to a public spat between the two. Since their fallout, Trump and Musk have not been seen together at high-profile government events.

Support shift

Musk's political shift

Over the years, Musk has shifted significantly to the political right. He has turned X into a platform for far-right influencers, whom he often retweets to his over 200 million followers. He became Trump's most vocal and wealthy supporter, donating nearly $300 million to his re-election campaign and Republican causes. This support gave Musk immense power after Trump's inauguration as he headed the "Department of Government Efficiency" and its sweeping dismantling of federal agencies.