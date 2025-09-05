Musk snubbed? Trump's tech dinner proves once-close ally is out
What's the story
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was notably absent from a recent White House dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump. The event brought together top executives from major US tech companies such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft's cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and OpenAI's Sam Altman. Despite being invited to the dinner in the state dining room of the White House on Thursday night, Musk couldn't make it.
Relationship shift
Musk's social media posts during the dinner
Musk's absence from the dinner marks a major change from his once-close relationship with Trump. Just months ago, Musk was a regular presence at such events, often seen sitting next to Trump. This time, Zuckerberg sat on Trump's right, while First Lady Melania Trump occupied the chair on his left. Musk said he'd send a representative and spent the day posting about immigration and trans issues on X.
Divide deepens
Growing rift between Musk and Trump
Musk's absence from the dinner, even if by choice, underscores a growing rift between him and Trump. This comes after their very public fallout earlier this year. Musk had opposed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which led to a public spat between the two. Since their fallout, Trump and Musk have not been seen together at high-profile government events.
Support shift
Musk's political shift
Over the years, Musk has shifted significantly to the political right. He has turned X into a platform for far-right influencers, whom he often retweets to his over 200 million followers. He became Trump's most vocal and wealthy supporter, donating nearly $300 million to his re-election campaign and Republican causes. This support gave Musk immense power after Trump's inauguration as he headed the "Department of Government Efficiency" and its sweeping dismantling of federal agencies.