Musk snubbed? Trump's tech dinner proves once-close ally is out

Elon Musk , the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was notably absent from a recent White House dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump . The event brought together top executives from major US tech companies such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg , Microsoft's cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and OpenAI's Sam Altman. Despite being invited to the dinner in the state dining room of the White House on Thursday night, Musk couldn't make it.

Relationship shift Musk's social media posts during the dinner Musk's absence from the dinner marks a major change from his once-close relationship with Trump. Just months ago, Musk was a regular presence at such events, often seen sitting next to Trump. This time, Zuckerberg sat on Trump's right, while First Lady Melania Trump occupied the chair on his left. Musk said he'd send a representative and spent the day posting about immigration and trans issues on X.

Divide deepens Growing rift between Musk and Trump Musk's absence from the dinner, even if by choice, underscores a growing rift between him and Trump. This comes after their very public fallout earlier this year. Musk had opposed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which led to a public spat between the two. Since their fallout, Trump and Musk have not been seen together at high-profile government events.